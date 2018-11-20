There can have been no trilogy more contentious than that of Sex And The City 3 which - after much-hype and speculation - was unequivocally scrapped earlier this year. After the project was abandoned, rumours of a feud between two of its top stars - Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall - were rife.

The fab foursome will not be returning for a third film

Now, reported leaks of the script have surfaced providing another suggestion as to why the third movie was abandoned - the death of pivotal character, Mr Big, causing Kim, who played sex-mad PR boss, Samantha Jones, to want to pull out.

According to Origins podcast, as reported in Vanity Fair, said the death of Big and how SJP's character, Carrie, dealt with the blow meant there would be little time for Cattrall's character to explore her storylines.

A source said: "People close to Kim believe that the script for the movie didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha."

Big’s death reportedly happened early in the film, "making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big‘s death than about the relationship between the four women."

Big was allegedly going to die from a heart attack in the shower - something actor Chris Noth may have been particularly keen about.

On the podcast, Noth said he wasn’t fond of the first two movies.

"I just hate the cornball shit . . . and I thought it was . . . sentimental and overly romantic," he said.

But the third go-round, he said, sounded promising. "I heard it was really a superior script."

But Kim has repeatedly said no and salary is also reported to have been a big factor.

According to sources close to each of the franchise’s core four actresses -including Cattrall, SJP, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis - were going to be paid $1 million up front, and divvy up part of the backend with show-runner Michael Patrick King.

The actresses allegedly thought this division "was unequal and unfair".

Parker has always denied a feud with Cattrall - despite Kim being particularly vocal on social media about her irritation at SJP reaching out following the death of Cattrall's brother.

Speaking about this rumoured feud, Parker has said: "I’m not in a catfight with anybody. I’ve not publicly ever said anything unfriendly, unappreciative about Kim, because that’s not how I feel about her."