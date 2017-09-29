Bad news, Sex and the City fans – there will not be a third movie. At least, that’s according to one of its stars, Sarah Jessica Parker.

52 year old Parker, who plays the sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the popular TV series-turned-movie franchise, spoke to Extra on Thursday (September 28th) and definitively squashed the recent rumours that there would be a third Sex and the City movie.

“It’s over,” Parker told the magazine. “We’re not doing it”.

Sarah Jessica Parker has said there won't be a third SATC film

For the last couple of years, there have been rumours that Carrie, Samantha (played by Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) might be reuniting for a third instalment of the movie series. However, the possibility of that new film now seems to be gone for good.

“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” Parker continued. “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

More: Sarah Jessica Parker initially didn’t want to play Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex and the City’

The first Sex and the City film appeared in 2008, four years after the HBO television series signed off after a six season run that began way back in 1998. A sequel to the film then followed in 2010, but it’s all been quiet since then.

Parker herself has never expressed any particular enthusiasm for making another film.

“If we left them today and this is where they were, I’d be okay,” the star told Tribute Movies back when the second film came out. “I’d miss the people and the camaraderie and the sorority, and I’d miss the experience on the streets of New York. But I have such a vivid memory of all of it, it’s enough to get me to my grave.”

More: Sarah Jessica Parker is a fashion idol for thrifty shoppers