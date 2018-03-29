Parker was asked about her 'SATC' castmate's bid to oust Andrew Cuomo.
As if there needed to be more speculation that things might not be all rosy between the former stars of ‘Sex and the City’, Sarah Jessica Parker offered up a potentially awkward future moment by sounding extremely non-committal in endorsing her ex-colleague Cynthia Nixon’s run for political office.
Last week, Nixon made headlines by announcing that she would be running against Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo for the New York governorship in September’s primaries.
While that immediately drew a massive show of support from her ‘Sex and the City’ castmate Kristin Davis, however, Sarah Jessica Parker stopped short of a glowing endorsement in a new interview.
“Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls,” the 53 year old said through a spokeswoman to the New York Post’s Page Six this week. “I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid.”
Cynthia Nixon
Interestingly, Nixon previously said that her former colleagues had offered her pretty much unqualified support.
More: Cynthia Nixon claps back at being labelled an “unqualified lesbian”
“I’m grateful for all of the support I’ve received from my ‘Sex and the City’ community,” Nixon told People soon after she had launched her campaign. “We worked on an incredible series for many years together, and my colleagues’ ongoing support for my years of activism, and now my campaign, means a lot to me.”
51 year old Nixon, who clapped back entertainingly at rival candidate Christine Quinn who had labelled her an “unqualified lesbian” last week, also received a similarly tepid endorsement from Kim Cattrall.
“I support and respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices,” Cattrall said.
Sarah Jessica Parker
“I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us,” Nixon tweeted on Monday last week, pledging support for public housing in the city, alongside a two-minute video. “New York is my home. I’ve never lived anywhere else.”
More: Sarah Jessica Parker gets an ally in former co-star Jason Lewis
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
There are plenty of skilled people behind this female-empowerment movie, but the film badly botches...
Once again, Michael Patrick King packs four movies into two and a half hours, and...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Watch the trailer for Did You Hear About the Morgans? Meryl and Paul Morgan are...
Whenever you bring a popular TV series to the big screen, you always face one...
Smart PeopleClipsTake first glance at Miramax Films' latest film Smart People, In theaters on April...
Sometimes the title of a film can be quite telling. Before you even step foot...
The Family Stone wants to be many things. It wants to be funny and touching...