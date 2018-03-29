As if there needed to be more speculation that things might not be all rosy between the former stars of ‘Sex and the City’, Sarah Jessica Parker offered up a potentially awkward future moment by sounding extremely non-committal in endorsing her ex-colleague Cynthia Nixon’s run for political office.

Last week, Nixon made headlines by announcing that she would be running against Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo for the New York governorship in September’s primaries.

While that immediately drew a massive show of support from her ‘Sex and the City’ castmate Kristin Davis, however, Sarah Jessica Parker stopped short of a glowing endorsement in a new interview.

“Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls,” the 53 year old said through a spokeswoman to the New York Post’s Page Six this week. “I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid.”

Interestingly, Nixon previously said that her former colleagues had offered her pretty much unqualified support.

“I’m grateful for all of the support I’ve received from my ‘Sex and the City’ community,” Nixon told People soon after she had launched her campaign. “We worked on an incredible series for many years together, and my colleagues’ ongoing support for my years of activism, and now my campaign, means a lot to me.”

51 year old Nixon, who clapped back entertainingly at rival candidate Christine Quinn who had labelled her an “unqualified lesbian” last week, also received a similarly tepid endorsement from Kim Cattrall.

“I support and respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices,” Cattrall said.

“I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us,” Nixon tweeted on Monday last week, pledging support for public housing in the city, alongside a two-minute video. “New York is my home. I’ve never lived anywhere else.”

