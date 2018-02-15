Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed how she was left “sobbing” after filmmakers once tried to force her to film a nude scene, before her agent stepped in to stop it.

The 52 year old ‘Sex and the City’ star has famously refused to engage in nude scenes throughout her career, but recalled in a new interview with People magazine that she was once very nearly coerced into filming one before her agent – a male – intervened to stop it from going ahead.

It comes in the context of the momentous sexual harassment scandals that have dominated the news over the last four months after the dozens of allegations of abuse and harassment levelled against Harvey Weinstein.

“My agent [CAA’s Kevin Huvane] sent a car and a plane ticket [to the film set] and he said, ‘If anybody makes you do anything that you’re not comfortable doing, you don’t’,” she told the interviewer.

Sarah Jessica Parker famously refuses to film nude scenes

“Given what’s happening now and the stories told from that particular period, I know how lucky I am that there was someone — in this case, a man — who stepped in.”

Parker was recently reminded of what happened when she bumped into somebody who was on set with her at the time. “They were like, ‘Sarah Jessica’s going to be nude tomorrow’, and I was like ‘I’m not going to be nude’.”

She also said that, regardless of her own ethics towards on-screen nudity and how she stands her ground when producers and directors ask her to take her clothes off, she doesn’t judge any other actors who choose to do it.

“It’s not a value thing, or like I’m judging anyone else. I just never dug it. I think it’s great when women feel comfortable doing it, and that’s their choice.”

