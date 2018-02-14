They’ve been widely reported to have been at each other’s throats by the media in recent weeks, but Sarah Jessica Parker has said that all talk of a feud between her and former ‘Sex and the City’ colleague Kim Cattrall has been “completely fabricated”.

Parker, 52, who played newspaper columnist and fashionista Carrie Bradshaw in the hugely successful series, insisted in a new interview that she never spoke badly about Cattrall, after the actress said that she didn’t want to portray her character of Samantha Jones in a putative third movie.

“I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening],” Parker told People this week. She also said that she remained silent after Cattrall’s interview with Piers Morgan’s ‘Life Stories’ interview recently, in which the discussion turned to Parker’s reaction to speculation that Cattrall would pull out of further participation in the ‘SATC’ franchise.

Sarah Jessica Parker played down the existence of a 'feud' with Cattrall

“I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me. We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it,” Parker said.

“I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight – it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.”

The new interview comes a few days after Cattrall accused Parker of trying to use the death of her brother, Chris Cattrall, to “restore [her] nice girl persona”, after she offered her condolences and support to Cattrall at the weekend.

Kim Cattrall had hit out at Parker on social media

Parker had tweeted: “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.”

In response, Cattrall posted a picture of the words: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker… Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

