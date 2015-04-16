When 11.04.2015
'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland perfected the hippy look at the first weekend of Coachella 2015. Chatting to a friend while Hozier performed his song 'Arsonist's Lullabye' in the background, Sarah wore a bright, patterned playsuit complete with sunglasses, several bangles and a wreath of flowers around her head. The festival takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California; the second weekend will take place from April 17th to 19th.
Sarah recently admitted a long history of health problems including kidney dysplasia, but insists that she has always vowed to make the most of her life.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
Rose Hathaway is formidable half human half vampire with only one purpose in life; to...
Rose Hathaway is a dhampir which means that she is half human and half vampire....