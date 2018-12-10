Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland has revealed she has undergone a second kidney transplant following a donation from her brother after a kidney from her father in 2012 failed. The 28-year-old star has been plagued by health issues since a young girl and underwent a first kidney transplant to cure a condition called dysplasia, when the organs do not develop properly.

However, towards the end of 2016 the kidney started to fail, and Sarah received a second transplant from her brother Ian, 23, in September 2017.

In a cover interview with Self magazine, Sarah revealed the difficulties she had faced - both mentally and physically - with her medical issues.

On Valentine's Day of 2017, Hyland went on dialysis, causing her weight to plummet, before she had the transplanted kidney removed in May 2017.

Sarah added that the physical ailments had a huge effect on her mental health too, and she even contemplated suicide.

She said: "I was very depressed. When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not. But it does.

"For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad."

Sarah had a second kidney transplant when she discovered her brother was a match but spoke about what doctors did to try to avoid that eventuality.

She added: "We did all of these tests and all of these treatments to try and save the kidney. Christmas break, New Year's, Thanksgiving, my birthday, all of that spent in the hospital."

The actress said that her radio DJ and former Bachelorette contestant boyfriend Wells Adams has been a huge support over the past year after they first met three days before her second transplant.

She said: "He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital.

"He's seen me at my worst… He was there through all of that. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that."