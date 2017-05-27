Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Sarah Brown Pictures

Simple Minds performing at the London Palladium - London United Kingdom - Saturday 27th May 2017

Sarah Brown and Jim Kerr
Sarah Brown, Jim Kerr and Cherisse Osei

Simple Minds performing live at Coliseu dos Recreios - Lisbon Portugal - Wednesday 3rd May 2017

Sarah Brown
Jim Kerr and Sarah Brown
Jim Kerr, Charlie Burchill and Sarah Brown
Jim Kerr and Sarah Brown

Simple Minds performing live on their 'Big Music' UK Tour - London United Kingdom - Thursday 26th November 2015

Sarah Brown and Jim Kerr
Sarah Brown and Jim Kerr

Days of Our Lives 50th Annivsary Celebration - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 8th November 2015

Sarah Brown
Sarah Brown

42nd Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 24th April 2015

Margaret Thatcher's funeral - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 17th April 2013

Gordon Brown arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice with his wife Sarah Brown to attend the Leveson Inquiry. - Monday 11th June 2012

Women's Guild of Cedars-Sinai Annual Spring Luncheon held at Beverly Hills Hotel - Thursday 12th April 2012

Red's Hot Women Awards in association with euphoria Calvin Klein held at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel - Arrivals. - London, England - Wednesday 23rd November 2011

Marie Claire Inspire And Mentor Campaign - cocktail reception held at the W Hotel, Leicester Square - Arrivals. - London, England - Monday 16th May 2011

at the launch of CNN's 'Piers Morgan Tonight' at the Mandarin Oriental hotel. - Outside Arrivals - London, England - Tuesday 7th December 2010

Sarah Brown

Sarah Brown Inspirational Woman of the Year Awards at London Marriot Hotel London, England - 11.05.09

Sarah Brown Inspirational Woman of the Year Awards at London Marriot Hotel London, England - 11.05.09

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.