Sara Bareilles has revealed she recently battled coronavirus.

The 'Love Song' hitmaker has confirmed she has been suffering with the respiratory illness, but insisted she is no longer sick and is now ''fully recovered''.

In a video on Instagram, she said: ''Just wanted to check in. I'm really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do. I had it, just so you know. I'm fully recovered, just so you know. I am just thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around. Lots of love you guys. Take care of yourselves.''

Sara recently flew back to the US from the UK, where she had been starring in the West End production of her musical 'Waitress'.

According to reports, it is believed Sara picked up the virus - which is also known as COVID-19 - whilst in London, as her co-star Gavin Creel also thinks he had the illness, but he decided not to get tested and simply self-isolated instead.

Several other cast members are also believed to have tested positive.

Sara, 40, returned to the US on March 15 after leaving 'Waitress' a week before she was due to step down as Jenna Hunterson, amid fears she wouldn't make it back home before borders closed.

In a letter posted by Sara on social media, she wrote: ''It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter to inform you that Gavin and I will be playing our final performance the evening of March 14. Given the recent international travel restrictions, we've made the very difficult decision, before any further measures are implemented, to return home. It was an agonizing choice as we have so loved our time here at the Adelphi diner. The warmth and generosity of the West End audiences have been unparalleled.

''It was a gift to get the opportunity to tell this story again alongside this masterful cast, crew, and band. We will miss you all dearly. Sugar Butter London Forever, Sara and Gavin (sic)''