Joshua James Corbett, convicted of stalking and burglary against Bullock in 2014, was discovered dead at his property in California on Wednesday.
A man previously convicted of stalking Hollywood star Sandra Bullock has reportedly been found dead at his home in Los Angeles, following a lengthy stand-off with armed police.
NBC Los Angeles reported on Wednesday evening (May 2nd) that Joshua James Corbett died of a self-inflicted injury at his home in La Crescenta, California, something later confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department.
According to the L.A. County Sherriff’s Department, the situation arose when police attempted to serve a warrant at Corbett’s residence. As a result, he barricaded himself inside the property, after which SWAT team responders were called out to the property when Corbett claimed he had a weapon and threatened to kill officers.
Crisis negotiators then reportedly spent around five hours trying to coax Corbett out of the property, after which they then entered and found him dead from a self-inflicted injury.
The LAPD did not confirm the nature of the warrant, but ABC subsequently reported that Corbett had failed to show up for a probation hearing back on April 23rd.
Celeb news watchers may remember that Corbett was previously convicted of breaking into Sandra Bullock’s house back in 2014. He pleaded no contest regarding the incident, in which a terrified Bullock hid inside a closet while guiding the police to her home over the phone.
The man struck a plea deal at his court appearance in May 2017 and was released from jail, where he'd been held a bail of over $2 million on charges of felony stalking and burglary. He was subsequently sentenced to five years’ probation and treatment at a mental health facility, from which he was released in June 2017. Bullock was additionally granted a 10-year protective order against Corbett.
