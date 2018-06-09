Sandra Bullock is gearing up for the release of 'Ocean's 8', which sees some of the leading female stars of Hollywood come together to tell what looks to be another brilliant heist story. As many people know, the 'Ocean's' films have in the past been led by men; first by five members of the Rat Pack in 1960; and then by George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and other A-listers in 2001.

Sandra Bullock wasn't happy with the response given to the 'Ghostbusters' all-female reboot

Bullock stars in 'Ocean's 8' alongside the likes of Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett and other big names, and in a world where reboots of films using females instead of the standard group of men sees the insecure immediately step forward to slam the decision, it was always going to be a challenge to make the movie a success.

Whether or not it will light a fire in the bellies of those going to see it remains to be seen, but we've seen how this sort of thing has worked out in the past.

Speaking with Variety on the red carpet for her new film 'Ocean's 8', Sandra Bullock was asked about the 'Ghostbusters' reboot which saw a huge backlash from both critics and the wider viewing public.

She said: "That was unfair on a level that I can’t even not be mad about talking about. They literally walked into a firing squad. You had five of the most gifted comedian actresses on the planet — I’m just gonna leave it at that. And it doesn’t just take five people to make a movie. It takes about 300, so, you know what? Let’s back off the meanness. Let’s have a year of kindness. The women are here — we’re not going anywhere. But this isn’t about just women. We like sitting at the table with men. We just want to be invited to their table as well because we like them at our table."

Bullock has a fair point. The women who made up the 'Ghostbusters' reboot cast are some of the leading females in their field, and whilst the movie may not be everybody's cup of tea, a lot of the criticism came because of the leads being of a different gender to those in the original 'Ghostbusters' series.

Hopefully, in the near future, we'll be a lot more accepting of women being allowed to come in and showing they have exactly what it takes to do the same job as a man.

'Ocean's 8' comes to cinemas across the UK on Monday, June 18, 2018.