Sandra Bullock, her boyfriend Bryan Randall, and her kids, Louis, 10, and eight-year-old Laila, have donated 6,000 masks to healthcare workers at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Sandra Bullock has donated 6,000 masks to healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 55-year-old actress' boyfriend Bryan Randall revealed her kids, Louis, 10, and eight-year-old Laila, came up with the idea to pledge the personal protective equipment (PPE) to medics in Los Angeles.
He shared a picture of the boxes of masks, which Sandra jokingly photobombed while wearing her own mask and gloves, outside the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and wrote on Instagram: ''Kids wanted to give masks. 6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA.
''Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles... Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better.
''@masks.4.heros I'm not sure who that freak is in the background (sic)''
Sandra's generosity comes after Halsey recently donated 100,000 masks to medical professionals.
The 25-year-old singer wrote: ''Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans. I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference.
''I have acquired and purchased 100,000 FDA certified 3 ply masks (with the help of Orange International Inc who sourced the masks for me from a factory in Guangzhou, China) These masks will be distributed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital; for the medical professionals and non medical hospital staff who are working to put a stop to this pandemic and help millions of strangers they will never meet (sic)''
