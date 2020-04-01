Samuel L. Jackson has lent his voice to a sequel to the popular book 'Go the F**k to Sleep' that reflects on the coronavirus pandemic.

The 71-year-old actor appeared on Tuesday's (31.03.20) episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to give a reading of the new book, titled 'Stay the F**k at Home', which stresses the importance of self-isolation and social distancing amid the current global health crisis.

The book is a follow-up to the 2011 book 'Go the F**k to Sleep', which was written by Adam Mansbach as a children's book for adults, and was read by Samuel for the Audiobook version on Audible.com.

Reading the book, which is presented as a rhyming poem, Samuel said: ''Stay the f**k at home. Corona is spreading, this s**t is no joke. It's no time to work or roam. The way you can fight it is simple my friends, stay the f**k at home. Now technically I'm not a doctor. But motherf***er listen when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam F***ing Jackson, imploring you: Keep your ass at home. If you want things to get back to normal, don't panic. Just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay the f**k at home.''

The poem goes on to urge people to skip going to the casino and seeing friends, and thanks everyone for ''doing your part to flatten the curve because that s**t is steep''.

Samuel also explained the original book's author Adam reached out to him about revising the work to fit the current state of the world, and thought it would be the ''perfect time'' to bring the humoured filled tome back.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel before giving his reading, he said: ''People thought that would be the perfect time to bring that back. I got a call the other day from Adam Mansbach, the guy that wrote the original 'Go the F**k to Sleep', and we talked about what we could do remind people of social distancing and where we are in these times now. So he wrote a new poem, I read it and we want to present it to the public right now.''