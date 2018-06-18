The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most successful movie franchises of all time, and with some new characters set to embark on their own adventures in the coming years, it shows no signs of slowing down. One of the biggest names to join the MCU for 'Phase 4' is Brie Larson, who's taking on the role of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. Starring in her own solo film next year, ahead of joining the roster for 'Avengers 4', she's surely going to be the name on everybody's lips when she makes her debut.

Samuel L. Jackson seems excited about Brie Larson joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

'Captain Marvel' will introduce the female hero and follow the story of how she saves planet Earth when it's caught in the middle of a galactic war between two rival alien races. Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, and Jude Law are amongst the other members of the cast set to star in the film, with Samuel L. Jackson also reprising his role of Nick Fury.

Jackson is very excited about being a part of the movie, and has recently been opening up about working with Larson, and seeing her passion for her character.

Speaking with Vulture about Larson's commitment to the role, Jackson explained: "Brie grabs information from everywhere: Who was the first female pilot? What were her struggles? She wants to make sure all of that is embodied in the character to give it the justice of the woman’s struggle, to follow her from where she was to becoming this great force, because she’s the most powerful character in the Marvel universe."

It's true that Danvers is a woman packed with a number of different talents and abilities. On the pages of Marvel's comic books, we've seen her possess superhuman strength, incredible stamina, amazing endurance, the ability to fly, physical durability, a physiology that sees her resistant to the majority of poisons in the world, and a powerful but limited sixth sense.

If Larson's version of the character brings even half of this to the MCU, she'll certainly be a force to be reckoned with! Bring on the action...

'Captain Marvel' is set to hit the big screen across the UK in March, 2019.