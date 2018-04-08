'Black Panther' recently surpassed 'Titanic' to become the third biggest film in American box office history. The Marvel Cinematic Universe flick has been setting the world alight ever since its big screen debut, with critics and wider audiences singing the movie's praises whenever they get the opportunity. Some say this is a major moment for Hollywood and the film industry, because of the cast being primarily made up of people of colour.

Samuel L. Jackson's unsure about Hollywood's future after 'Black Panther'

Chadwick Boseman takes on the titular role, aka T'Challa, starring opposite Michael B. Jordan's villainous Erik Killmonger, and with Ryan Coogler serving as director behind the cameras. With such a diverse team, many believe that it will spawn a whole bunch of other films in a similar vein when it comes to casting. Fellow MCU cast member Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury, isn't so sure however.

Speaking with Matt Pomroy, the actor said: "I’m not positive that Black Panther is going to change the dynamic of black stories being told in Hollywood and being accepted all over the world. It’s an action-adventure story and a lot of people like those, and they’ll work all over the world forever because everybody loves a hero. But not everybody loves a drama about somebody’s life experience – that’s why awards have a separate category for foreign films; they are perceived as being different. Once we stop perceiving them as different and just see them as good films and they get recognised in the same category, we’ll be laying markers."

Jackson seems to attribute the majority of success for 'Black Panther' to the fact that it's a Marvel movie, and one that sits in the "action-adventure" genre. He doesn't seem to think that the film will be one that continues to raise awareness once it's out of cinemas and the hype dies down, which is a real shame, but also a very real possibility. As the saying goes - time will tell.

More: Lupita Nyong'o On How 'Black Panther' Avoids Stereotypical Female Rivalries

We'll bring you more news from the MCU as and when we get it.