Samantha Womack thinks there is ''not as much action'' in 'Kingsman 2' than there was in the first movie.

The 44-year-old actress plays the role of Taron Egerton's on-screen mother Michelle Unwin in 'Kingsman: The Secret Service', and the star has revealed the follow-up film is not as action packed as the original.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper about the production, the golden-haired beauty said: ''There's not as much action as there was in the first film but my character is reunited with her son [Taron Egerton], which is lovely.''

And while the former 'EastEnders' star enjoys the physical side in productions, she thinks she is too old to take part in those scenes and has to be more ''careful''.

She explained: ''Action roles are fun, but I'm a bit older now so I've got to be careful''.

Meanwhile Samantha is set to play the role of Morticia Addams in the 'Addams Family' musical, and she claims her character's voice is more ''old-school musical''.

She explained: ''I play Morticia. It's a hard sing and a hard dance but it's a beautiful show with a wonderful score.

''It;s a dark, gothic comedy that asks questions about what's normal.

''Each character has a 'sound'. Morticia's is old-school musical.''