Director: Joe Connor
Artist:
Song title: One Last Song
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Pop

Sam Smith has dropped another soulful new single entitled 'One Last Song' from his recently released second studio album 'The Thrill of It All'. Alongside that is a video which sees him tour London's premiere theatre, the Palladium.

The singer took to the West End venue - the host of the Royal Variety Performances - to shoot his newest video for 'One Last Song'. Directed by Joe Connor, it sees him going from the stage, surrounded by dancers, through the basement and eventually ending up in the main atrium, passing a number of performers, staff members, visitors and paparazzi along the way.

'One Last Song' is the second single to be released from 'The Thrill of It All', which he released early in November with it debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album has been produced by his long-time collaborator Jimmy Napes alongside Timbaland, Stargate and Steve Fitzmaurice.

Lending their gospel flavour to much of the record was Brooklyn choir The Dap Kings and a rising star named YEBBA who, having been discovered on YouTube by Sam's camp, appeared on the track 'No Peace'. 

Sam Smith is set to kick off his World Tour next Spring, with his first show at the Sheffield Arena on March 20th 2018. His UK leg also includes four London O2 Arena shows, and he's also going to hit Europe with shows in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany, France, Netherlands and Spain among others.

The North American dates start from June 18th at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, and will run through until September 13th at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Sam Smith - One Last Song...

Sam Smith - Too Good At...

Sam Smith - Hotline Bling (Drake...

Sam Smith - Writings On The...

Disclosure with Sam Smith - Omen...

Sam Smith - Writings On The...

Disclosure - Latch ft. Sam Smith...

Sam Smith - Top Male Artist...

Sam Smith - Lay Me Down...

Sam Smith - Have Yourself A...