Sam Smith has dropped another soulful new single entitled 'One Last Song' from his recently released second studio album 'The Thrill of It All'. Alongside that is a video which sees him tour London's premiere theatre, the Palladium.
The singer took to the West End venue - the host of the Royal Variety Performances - to shoot his newest video for 'One Last Song'. Directed by Joe Connor, it sees him going from the stage, surrounded by dancers, through the basement and eventually ending up in the main atrium, passing a number of performers, staff members, visitors and paparazzi along the way.
'One Last Song' is the second single to be released from 'The Thrill of It All', which he released early in November with it debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album has been produced by his long-time collaborator Jimmy Napes alongside Timbaland, Stargate and Steve Fitzmaurice.
Lending their gospel flavour to much of the record was Brooklyn choir The Dap Kings and a rising star named YEBBA who, having been discovered on YouTube by Sam's camp, appeared on the track 'No Peace'.
Sam Smith is set to kick off his World Tour next Spring, with his first show at the Sheffield Arena on March 20th 2018. His UK leg also includes four London O2 Arena shows, and he's also going to hit Europe with shows in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany, France, Netherlands and Spain among others.
The North American dates start from June 18th at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, and will run through until September 13th at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.