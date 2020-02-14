Artist:
Song title: To Die For
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Sam Smith becomes a shop window mannequin head in the video for his latest single 'To Die For'; the title track from his forthcoming third album which is set to be released on May 1st via Capitol Records.

