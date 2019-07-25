Artist:
Song title: How Do You Sleep?
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Sam Smith shows off some seriously fabulous moves choreographed by Parris Goebel alongside a dance troupe in the video for his new song 'How Do You Sleep?'. It's his second single of the year after 'Dancing with a Stranger', but details for a forthcoming new album are yet to be announced.

