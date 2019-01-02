Artist:
Song title: Fire On Fire
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire' co-written and produced by Steve Mac. The song comes more than a year after the release of his second album 'The Thrill of It All'.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Sam Smith - Fire On Fire...

Calvin Harris, Sam Smith - Promises...

Calvin Harris, Sam Smith - Promises...

Sam Smith - One Last Song...

Sam Smith - Too Good At...

Sam Smith - Hotline Bling (Drake...

Sam Smith - Writings On The...

Disclosure with Sam Smith - Omen...

Sam Smith - Writings On The...

Sam Smith - Have Yourself A...