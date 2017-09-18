Ten days after unveiling his new single 'Too Good At Goodbyes', Sam Smith launches the official music video for the track and you will be crying so many tears. He's not a stranger to a love ballad, but this one is a bit of a heart-breaker.

The tear-jerking video, directed by Luke Monaghan, appears to begin in some kind of home studio, with Sam singing alongside a pianist accompaniment. Then he appears in various settings from urban streets to country fields, and the story focuses on a variety of diverse yet sad-looking couples as they work through their problems.

The song reached number one on the UK charts and was co-written by Sam Smith, Fiona Davies, Jimmy Napes, and Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen of Stargate, the latter three of which also worked on production with the Grammy winning Steve Fitzmaurice.

Sam is set to release his second album later this year, the title of which has not yet been announced. It follows his Grammy winning debut 'In The Lonely Hour' from 2014 featuring the singles 'Lay Me Down' and 'Stay with Me', and his 'Spectre' theme song 'Writing's on the Wall' which was released in 2015.

Tonight (September 18th 2017), Sam Smith performs the last of his major arena dates in Berlin, following stints in Los Angeles, New York City and of course London where he hit the Hackney Round Chapel and donated the proceeds to War Child. He'll be making an appearance at the forthcoming We Can Survive concert on October 21st at the Hollywood Bowl alongside the likes of Alessia Cara, Harry Styles, Kesha, Khalid, Lorde, Macklemore, P!nk and Sam Hunt, which raises money for cancer charity the Young Survival Coalition.

Sam Smith's forthcoming second studio album is set to be released this Fall through Capitol Records.