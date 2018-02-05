Sam Smith has heaped praise on Justin Timberlake after his incredible Super Bowl LII half-time show on Sunday night (04.02.18).

The 'Too Good at Goodbyes' hitmaker appeared to be glued to his screen during the 'Can't Stop The Feeling' singer's extravagant set, which included performing with late icon Prince, who appeared as a video projection.

Taking to Twitter during the live show, Sam tweeted: ''JT smashed the Super Bowl so hard. (sic)''

He was joined by fellow stars reaching out on social media to comment on the performance, including 'Budapest' hitmaker George Ezra, who is clearly inspired by Timberlake.

He simply wrote: ''When I grow up I want to be Justin Timberlake.''

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor and 'Jealous' singer Nick Jonas also tweeted about the big event, describing Timberlake as a ''legend''.

He said: ''Two words. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE. Wow that was unreal. LEGEND (sic)''

The kind words come after Justin covered Prince's track 'I Would Die 4 U' during his very special show at the Super Bowl LII, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles triumph over the New England Patriots, winning 41 to 33.

The American star honoured the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker with the cover, whilst a huge video projection of Prince singing along to the track joined him during the performance at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota - Prince's hometown.

Justin kicked off the show in front of an intimate crowd before dancing out onto the main stage to his classic track 'Rock Your Body', perfectly in sync with his backing dancers.

It was then time to segue into hits like 'Senorita' and 'Sexy Back' before ploughing through 'My Love' and 'Cry Me A River' in the energetic 13-minute set, which had the crowd jumping throughout.