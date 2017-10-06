Sam Smith has finally revealed details about his upcoming new album, announcing that it will be released next month and is titled The Thrill of It All.

The 25 year old singer is currently on the comeback trail following the multi-platinum success of his 2014 debut album In The Lonely Hour. Last month, he unveiled his first new track in nearly two years, ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’, which promptly shot to number one in the UK singles chart.

On Friday morning (October 6th), Smith revealed that the second single from his new album would be ‘Pray’, and posted the official audio track.

Sam Smith's new album is coming within a month

Furthermore, he also revealed the all-important release details of that sophomore record that the world’s been awaiting for over three years. “My beautiful fans, I am so so excited to finally share this news… My second album ‘The Thrill Of It All’ is yours November 3rd!!” he wrote on Instagram, also sharing the tracklisting.

Speaking to Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe back in September and promising the new record would arrive in time for Christmas, Smith revealed that ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ “is about me and about a relationship that I was in.”

“I’m still very, very single,” the singer continued. “I think I’m even more single than I was when I released In The Lonely Hour, so I’m insanely single.”

Discussing The Thrill of It All, Smith added: “People are gonna see, this one as I’ve said is about me and something that I’ve gone through… What I’ve been through relationship wise the last year has made me a lot stronger and I feel like I’ve learned some lessons from it.”

