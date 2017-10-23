Sam Smith was overjoyed to meet Khalid, and has hailed him as a ''special guy''.

The 'Writing's On The Wall' singer is a huge fan of the 'Location' hitmaker, and revealed he has become an even bigger supporter of the star after meeting him over the weekend.

Taking to social media, he wrote: ''Magical moment when your a fan of someone's music & you meet them and become MORE of a Fan! @thegreatkhalid... what a special guy''

The pair were both on the line-up for the 'We Can Survive' show at the Hollywood Bowl in California on Saturday night (21.10.17), and singer Harry Styles was also part of the star-studded bill.

And Khalid has revealed he wanted the track to be something that allowed listeners to let out all of their emotions, and it certainly did just that when he played the record to a pal.

Speaking previously,he said: ''As he's telling me his story about this girl, in my mind I'm like, 'This is 'Shot Down'.''

He then played his friend the song, adding to Billboard magazine: ''In my sinister little mind, I'm like - 'I hope this makes him cry' - but the friend in me is like, 'I don't want him to be [crying]. But I'm listening to the more sinister side to me.

''[He cried]. I did it. I did what I had to do.''