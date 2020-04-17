Sam Smith removed the word ''die'' from the title of their upcoming LP because they felt ''really uncomfortable'' releasing a record named 'To Die For' during a global health pandemic.

The Grammy-winner explained that they decided to rename their follow-up to 2017's 'The Thrill of It All' and push back the release, because it's ''important to be sensitive'' to their fans.

Sam has also had to come up with a new album cover and admitted they are ''sad'' to have to change the material they had worked so hard on.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2, they said: ''My new album had the word die in the title and I felt really uncomfortable with what is happening [coronavirus] and its important for me to be sensitive to my fans.

''This has been a really sad time I'm going to change the album name and cover.''

As for when fans can expect the record, which is currently untitled, they said: ''When I know everyone is safe and good I will release the album.''

In a separate interview, the 'Writing's On The Wall' singer said the album is ''ready to go'' as soon as the coronavirus pandemic ''calms down''.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, they said: ''The tone of the song 'To Die For' in the title didn't feel right.

''I have an album ready to go whenever this all calms down or whenever it feels right. There's a whole record there to go.''

Fans were treated to Sam's collaboration with Demi Lovato, 'I'm Ready', today (17.04.20), and they said they hope it makes them ''smile''.

Speaking of the track, they said: ''It feels like a weird time to release a song with everything happening in the world, but I thought this could make you smile.

''Here is my new single 'I'm Ready'.

''I've never had so much fun creating and releasing a single!!

''It was amazing to work with Demi, we created the song surrounded by love and happiness and the outcome feels incredibly powerful.

''I hope that right now, in this unsettling and sad time, this makes you smile. Sing it with us from the top of your voice!''