Break-ups are never easy whether you're famous or not, and Sam Smith is still feeling the pain of his last relationship ending. He opened up about the heartbreak, after splitting from his boyfriend of nine months, Brandon Flynn, back in June this year.

Sam Smith at the Brit Awards

The 26-year-old 'Promises' singer split from the 24-year-old '13 Reasons Why' actor around three months ago, having been dating since the latter half of last year. It's thought that their various clashing commitments was what came between them.

'Brandon was wonderful', Sam said in an interview with the Sunday Times. 'I'm still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me. It's still quite raw.'

He goes on to insist that there is no animosity between the two of them, and nor do his relationships usually end on such terms. 'All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty', he said.

In spite of their amicable separation, it was only made clear in June by the fact that the Grammy winner went on to delete all trace of Brandon from his Instagram. That doesn't sound very amicable to us, but that might just be his way of moving on.

While Sam wants to maintain some privacy in the details of his love life, he does admit that 'seeing gay relationships [publicly] is important and refreshing' because 'you don't see it loads'.

'Sam and Brandon had a real whirlwind romance. They really fell for each other', a source told The Sun back in June. 'But they are both so busy with their careers and unfortunately things just haven't worked out. Sam is obviously devastated.'

Having come out as gay to the world in 2014, Sam has since been in a relationship with actor and model Jonathan Zeizel, about whom he is alleged to have written his award-winning smash hit 'Stay With Me'.