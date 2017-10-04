Romance is in the air for Sam Smith, who has been seen getting cosy with actor Brandon Flynn while in New York. It's a heart-warming turn of events, given that he opened up recently about how hard it was to write his new album while struggling with heartbreak.

Sam Smith snapped at LAX

We couldn't be more thrilled for 25-year-old Sam Smith, who seems to have found love with '13 Reasons Why' star Brandon Flynn. The pair were seen holding hands and smooching in the street while out for lunch in New York, and reports are saying this is the first time they've been seen out in public together.

23-year-old Brandon played Justin Foley in the Selena Gomez-produced Netflix series '12 Reasons Why'. Born in Miami, it seems the show was his first major acting role, having only previously appeared in an episode of 'BrainDead' and the short film 'Home Movies'.

Last month, Sam Smith spoke to Elton John for Attitude about writing his second album after releasing first single 'Too Good at Goodbyes'. He revealed how a previous break-up affected his creativity, which was an unusual occurrence as his previous split with Jonathan Zeizel ended up motivating him to write a Grammy winning debut album.

'There was a period, when making the record, that I was in a really bad place', he said. 'I got dumped, which wasn't very nice. Writing music about that kind of thing is normally like therapy for me, but when I got dumped this time round I just couldn't write for about two months.'

It got to the point where he actually needed to be dragged into the studio to record music. 'My team had to force me to get into the studio, because I almost felt as if I didn't want to do it any more', he continued. 'So, there were moments on there where it got a bit intense and I started to lose myself.'