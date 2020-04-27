Pop star Demi Lovato has revealed she's already introduced her boyfriend Max Ehrich to singer Sam Smith.
Demi Lovato's new romance has received Sam Smith's seal of approval.
The 27-year-old pop star is dating actor Max Ehrich, and Demi has revealed that her showbiz pal is already a fan of her new boyfriend.
Appearing on 'Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp', the radio host asked: ''Demi, you were saying about, you and Sam becoming good friends and I hear that they met your boyfriend and gave him the seal of approval, is that right?''
The singer - who collaborates with Sam on the track 'I'm Ready' - confirmed she'd introduced Sam to her boyfriend, saying she wouldn't introduced ''just anybody'' to the pop star.
She said: ''You know, anybody who meets Sam, would be someone that would be very important to me, I wouldn't just, like, introduce just anybody to Sam.''
But Demi - who has previously dated the likes of musician Joe Jonas and actor Wilmer Valderrama - has learned to be more coy when it comes to discussing her relationships.
She explained: ''I kind of learned my lesson a little bit with talking about relationships. I would love to gush and explain more, but I just think it's best to keep things to myself.''
Meanwhile, Demi also revealed what she's been doing to pass the time during lockdown, revealing she's developed a passion for playing Uno online.
The brunette beauty admitted she's been using the moniker of Rosemary to protect her identity.
Speaking about her new hobby, she explained: ''I play Uno with random people online.
''I'm under the name Rosemary or something.
''Which I don't know why, it just gave me that name, so I was like sure I'll take it, whatever.
''So now I play with random people on the internet all the time and I'm pretty good.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.