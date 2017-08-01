The screen and stage legend passed away last week from Lou Gehrig's disease.
It's another sad day for Hollywood as it's revealed that screen legend and award-winning playwright Sam Shepard passed away last week at his home in Kentucky following a short battle with motor neurone disease. He was 73-years-old, and still actively taking small and big screen roles.
Sam Shepard at 'Heartless' opening night after party in 2012
The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and actor died on Thursday (July 27th 2017) at his home in Midway, Kentucky due to complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as motor neurone disease or Lou Gehrig's disease). A spokesperson confirmed the tragic news yesterday.
Most famous for winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his play 'Buried Child' in 1979, he was also nominated for an Academy Award for 1983's 'The Right Stuff' and a Golden Globe for 1999 TV movie 'Dash and Lilly'. Some of his comparatively recent films include 'August: Osage County', 'Mud', 'The Notebook', 'Black Hawk Down' and 'Swordfish'.
His last film was Camille Thoman's June thriller 'Never Here', with last year seeing him in Jeff Nichols' 'Midnight Special' and James Franco's 'In Dubious Battle'. He has also had a recurring role in the Netflix thriller series 'Bloodline' since 2015.
One of his early plays, 1969's 'The Unseen Hand', served as an inspiration to Richard O'Brien who went on to write 'The Rocky Horror Show'. He also wrote 'True West' (1980), 'Fool for Love' (1983) and 'A Lie of the Mind' (1985), and made history with a record-breaking 10 Obie Award wins.
While he was married to his first wife O-Lan Jones, he had a highly publicised affair with punk singer Patti Smith. He was later in a relationship with 'American Horror Story' star Jessica Lange from 1983 to 2009.
More: Read our review for 'Midnight Special'
Sam Shepard is survived by his three children: Jesse Mojo Shepard (whose mother is O-Lan Jones), and Hannah Jane and Samuel Walker Shepard (the two children he had with Lange).
Gifted director Jeff Nichols takes on another genre in his fourth film with actor Michael...
Alton is a very special young boy who has been given a unique gift. When...
Coarse and not exactly subtle, this dark drama might disappoint viewers expecting a more traditional...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
When news gets round about a gold discovery in the Klondike region of the Yukon,...
The Weston family know they are probably one of the most dysfunctional families around, but...
Russell Baze lives in a rundown, underprivileged neighbourhood where he works full-time at a steelworks...
Writer-director Nichols continues to get inside the heads of his characters with this involving but...
Ellis and Neckbone are two fourteen year old boys from Mississippi who, after crossing a...
Moral murkiness makes this hitman thriller gripping to watch, mainly because we're never quite sure...
Jackie Cogan is the enforcer in an organized mob. He becomes the key investigator when...
Plaintive and perhaps too slow-moving for mainstream audiences, this finely made Western cycles through a...
Beth and Joseph Winter have been married for several years but lately, she feels that...
With a cool Cape Town setting and constant sweaty, kinetic violence, this entire film plays...