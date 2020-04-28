'Extraction' director Sam Hargrave has hinted that the film could have a sequel or prequel.

The Netflix film, which stars Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour, leaves the fate of Chris's character, Tyler Rake, unclear and Sam has suggested that there are more stories to tell.

In an interview with Collider, Sam said: ''There's a lot of potential; it's so interesting. And again, the beauty of an ambiguous ending is that there's a lot of ways you can go. You can go forwards or backwards. Either way you look on the timeline are very interesting stories.''

The Marvel stuntman-turned-filmmaker admits that the idea of a sequel wasn't discussed during production as they wanted to see how 'Extraction' was received by audiences.

Sam explained: ''It wasn't something (discussed) on set. As soon as it got mentioned, that thought of a sequel - because, I guess, Netflix was enjoying the dailies and things were coming together and people were like, 'Oh, this could be...' You know, you talk about all these things. Is it a franchise? Is it all these things? Who knows until the movie comes out and the audience responds. They'll be the ones who decide.''

The director explained how producer Joe Russo explained how most successful films are followed by a sequel, but Sam admits that he would a future movie to be a prequel, focusing on the history between Tyler Rake and Harbour's character, Gaspar.

He said: ''Joe brought up an interesting point that most of the time, you get a sequel. Rarely do you go back in time into prequels.

''You get the sense that Chris and Harbour have a great chemistry so we thought that was a very interesting way - if you were to go backwards in time - that you could play with the prequel to a story like this.''