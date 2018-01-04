Former pop star and winner of ‘The X Factor’ Sam Bailey has been forced to pull out of a number of panto performances after she was hospitalised after an accident at her home in which she was knocked unconscious by a falling ladder.

The 40 year old star, who won the 2013 edition of the ITV singing contest, had been trying to retrieve a suitcase from the loft of her home in Leicester on Tuesday (January 2nd) when the accident happened. She was rushed to hospital and, fortunately, did not suffer any major injuries but was advised to rest for several days.

She was therefore unable to perform her role of The Enchantress in a panto version of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at De Montfort Hall in the city last night – and may not be able to participate in the show’s run again before it ends this Sunday.

Sam Bailey has been forced to cancel panto performances after the accident

Bailey communicated the unfortunate news to her fans via social media, showing a picture of herself on a stretcher in a neckbrace: “So this was me tonight! Unconscious!”, she wrote. “Ct scan and after finding out my skull is in still intact I’ve decided I’m not going to go In the loft again!”

More: Entertainer and regular panto star Keith Chegwin dies aged 60 following battle with “progressive lung condition”

Later, she tweeted a picture of herself recovering at home, vowing never to venture into the top floor of her house again.

“I'm sat here a little dazed but thankful for all your efforts tonight! I won't be going in the loft anytime soon! Got a pounding head ache! I'm on the mend! Resting up and determined to get back on that stage!," Bailey posted.

I’m on the mend people! pic.twitter.com/ASGuddpbjt — Sam Bailey Official (@SamBaileyREAL) January 3, 2018

BBC Radio Leicester presenter Martin Ballard, who plays the dame in the same production, reacted to her cancellation.

“Sam's singing is irreplaceable and she drives the whole story. Her understudy, Mae Grocock, had to go on at extremely short notice and has done a fantastic job. We are all missing Sam and would love to have her back, but we also don't want her to rush back too early.”

More: ‘The X Factor’ winner Sam Bailey “happy” to leave Simon Cowell’s label after advice from Sharon Osbourne [archive]