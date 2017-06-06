Salman Rushdie Pictures

Salman Rushdie and Carrie Fisher - 'The Testament of Mary' Broadway opening night after party held at Sardi's restaurant -...
Salman Rushdie Royal Academy Summer Exhibition 2011 - VIP private view held at the Royal Academy Of Arts - Arrivals....
Salman Rushdie leaves the High Court Rushdie visited court to hear judgment on his libel action against former police officer,...
People Index:
0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Help
Contact Us
About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs
Privacy
Cookie Policy
Site Map
Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved
Go Back in Time using our Photos archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.
Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.