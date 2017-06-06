Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Salman Rushdie Pictures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email

Salman Rushdie signs copies of his book 'Home' - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 6th June 2017

Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie

Celebrities at Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone - London United Kingdom - Friday 27th May 2016

Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie

Cheltenham Literature Festival - Day 9 - Cheltenham United Kingdom - Saturday 10th October 2015

Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie

Writer Salman Rushdie attends a presentation discussing his last book 'Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights' - Madrid Spain - Tuesday 6th October 2015

Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie

New York premiere of 'Show Me A Hero' - New York New York United States - Tuesday 11th August 2015

Broadway musical 'Hamilton' - After Party - Sagaponack New York United States - Friday 7th August 2015

Opening Night Broadway musical Hamilton - Arrivals - New York City New York United States - Thursday 6th August 2015

Indochine's 30th Anniversary Party - Manhattan New York United States - Friday 7th November 2014

Salman Rusdie promotes his new book 'Joseph Anton: A Memoir' - Miami FL United States - Friday 27th September 2013

New York screening of 'Elysium' - New York City NY United States - Tuesday 30th July 2013

New York City Opera Spring Gala - Manhattan NY United States - Thursday 25th April 2013

The 8th annual Chanel Artists Dinner - New York City United States - Thursday 25th April 2013

Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie Quick Links

News Pictures Video Film Music Footage Quotes RSS
Advertisement

Popular

Salman Rushdie and Carrie Fisher - 'The Testament of Mary' Broadway opening night after party held at Sardi's restaurant -...

'The Testament of Mary' after party

Salman Rushdie and Carrie Fisher - 'The Testament of Mary' Broadway opening night after party held at Sardi's restaurant -...

Salman Rushdie Royal Academy Summer Exhibition 2011 - VIP private view held at the Royal Academy Of Arts - Arrivals....

Salman Rushdie Royal Academy Summer Exhibition 2011 - VIP private view held at the Royal Academy Of Arts - Arrivals....

Salman Rushdie leaves the High Court Rushdie visited court to hear judgment on his libel action against former police officer,...

Salman Rushdie leaves the High Court Rushdie visited court to hear judgment on his libel action against former police officer,...

People Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.