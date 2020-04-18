Salma Hayek hopes her multi-talented daughter embraces her many skills.

The 53-year-old actress has opened up about her 12-year-old girl Valentina - whom she has with husband François-Henri Pinault - and insisted while she could be a lawyer, filmmaker or musician, she won't be pushing her into a career in law.

She told Total Film magazine: ''No, how do you protect someone's soul when they become a lawyer?

''My fear is that when someone has too many talents, they end up doing none of them! She can also paint!

''When it comes so easy, they're not used to push and push and push. That's what worries me.''

The 'Frida' star revealed her daughter already has a talent for working behind the camera, and the world is her oyster when it comes to choosing a career.

She said: ''She can definitely be a director. Or a lawyer. But she's 12 now. It's all about her now!

''I can tell you this: she can act, she can direct, she can absolutely write. They're very impressed at her school.

''I produce and I said, 'I wish my writers could write like this! I wish I could exploit her and get her to write me this script!' ''

Valentina could have a future on stage too, as she's already shown promise as a musician.

Salma added: ''She's amazing as a writer, but she's a really talented musician. I don't know what's going to happen.

''She taught herself, in two months, to play piano, guitar and ukulele, and now she's playing the electric guitar and a little bit of the trumpet. It's crazy.''

When it comes to parenting, the proud mother previously revealed she does her best to give the youngster ''space''.

She explained: '' always felt I had good maternal instincts.

''With Valentina, I have to be careful not to be overly attentive and give her some time on her own because I always feel this need to be with her.''