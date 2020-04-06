Salma Hayek is relishing the chance to ''finally'' play a superhero in upcoming new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'The Eternals'.
Salma Hayek is delighted to finally play a superhero in 'The Eternals'.
The 'Frida' star portrays Ajak, the spiritual leader of the Eternals, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick, which also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington and Kumail Nanjiani.
In an interview with Total Film magazine, Salma said: ''At 53 - finally! - I can be a superhero.
''I play Ajak, who is the leader of the superheroes and all of them are people you would never have imagined. Except for Angelina. Angelina - she was born to be a superhero!''
The 53-year-old actress is staying tight-lipped about the plot of the movie, which has had its release date pushed back to February 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But she will describe the Eternals - an immortal alien race who secretly live on Earth - as ''misfits'' and suggests that the film is ''something different''.
Salma explained: ''The rest of us (Eternals) are like misfits, and we're all superheroes, and I get to be the leader. That sounds really appropriate! Yes, why not? Let's go! It just made me feel like, 'Maybe they're doing something different.' And they are.''
Salma was also very keen to work with 'The Eternals' director Chloe Zhao, having been impressed by her work on 'The Rider'.
She said: ''The director is amazing. Did you see her first movie? The Rider? I was blown away.
''The one thing that excited me the most was the director. She's incredible.''
Kumail, who plays the role of Kingo in the film, confirmed on social media that movie has been pushed back by three months.
He tweeted: ''There are many more important things happening in the world right now.
''But The Eternals release date has moved from November 6th, 2020 to February 12th, 2021. So be safe, wash your hands, stay away from crowds, social distance, and we'll see you in February.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Happily ever after wasn't always the way fairy tales turned out. Sometimes Princesses, Kings, Queens...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
A relentless onslaught of violent action, this movie is notable mainly because there's a woman...
Everly is a skilled female assassin for her ruthless ex boyfriend Taiko's mob, but finds...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...