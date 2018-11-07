As if he hadn’t caused quite enough controversy with his recent series ‘Who Is America?’, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen was at it again this week, reviving his character Borat in time for the country’s mid-term elections.

As the United States prepared to go to the polls on Tuesday night (November 6th), the British star got back into character as the tactless Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev (from whose character Baron Cohen made a whole film in 2006) in order to go door to door in a Los Angeles neighbourhood to drum up support for Donald Trump and the Republicans.

“Russia interfere with the presidential election,” he said, in a five-minute clip prepared for the special election broadcast of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’.

“But now, all eyes are on them. So, it’s up to Kazakhstan to swing the mid-terms for Premier Trump. I come to California to do election tampering.”

At one point, he’s seen asking a grown woman on her front door-step: “Is there anybody in this house that can vote?”, later trying to block a Jewish voter from going to the polls by taunting him with bacon.

He asks another man who challenged Trump’s immigration policies. “What is the problem being a racist? I am a racist and it’s nice! [Trump] is a racist against the Muslims and a racist against Jews; he is racist against all peoples.”

After a hotly contested campaign over the last few months, the 2018 mid-terms, in which the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate gets re-elected, saw a near record-high turnout for what was broadly seen as a referendum on Donald Trump’s highly divisive presidency.

While the Democratic Party lost seats in the Senate, they did regain control of the House of Representatives from the Republicans, meaning they are better equipped to block Trump’s legislative agenda for his remaining two years as POTUS.

