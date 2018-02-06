Ryan Seacrest thinks America finds itself in the midst of ''extraordinary times''.

The 'American Idol' host thinks that he has the ability to influence change by virtue of his profile, but he's also confessed that America's morals and values are in a constant state of flux at the moment.

Speaking in light of the Hollywood sex scandal, he shared: ''My job is to listen. Beyond listening, which I will continue in earnest, I also will ask questions and try to help voices be heard. It isn't lost on me that my platforms - radio, TV, social media - can be powerful conduits for change.

''We all have the right to be treated equally, regardless of our gender, race, faith, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity or other status. We find ourselves in extraordinary times in American culture.

''We live with near constant change, disruption and public discourse. I realize the morals and values, the decency, we've perhaps taken for granted, individually and as citizens of the world, are in question. Worse, at risk. I do not take these things for granted. (sic)''

Ryan, 43, was accused of sexual harassment by a former E! employee last year, but the investigation has since been dropped due to a lack of evidence.

And the TV star has stressed the need to presume innocence, until there is evidence to the contrary.

He wrote for Billboard: ''Most of us agree that the presumption of innocence is an important standard. We are taught early on that it's essential to see all sides, to give everyone a chance to explain and to check for exculpatory evidence that may have been missed.

''At a time when improper interactions between men and women, particularly in the workplace, are part of a national conversation, we must find a way to ensure that everyone - the public, private and public institutions, accusers and alleged accused - is given the opportunity for a swift and fair review.''