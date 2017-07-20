After several weeks of speculation and negotiations, Ryan Seacrest has finally confirmed that he will indeed be returning to host ‘American Idol’ when the show is revived on ABC later this year.

42 year old Seacrest was the main presenter for all 15 original seasons of ‘American Idol’ on Fox, from its inaugural series way back in 2002 to its ‘farewell’ season last year. However, back in May, the ABC network announced that it would be bringing the reality show back, having won an intense bidding process.

Seacrest, who now works for ABC on morning show ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’, confirmed after a couple of months of negotiating that he would be taking on his role once more, and made the announcement on Thursday morning’s show (July 20th).

“It’s genuinely hard to put into words what ‘American Idol’ means to me,” Seacrest said in a separate statement.

“I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience. It’s been an incredible journey from day one. To be asked to return this year, at my new home at Disney/ABC, is an honour, if not a bit surreal. I believe ABC is the perfect home for ‘Idol,’ and I’ve every confidence the show’s legions of fans will love it — especially “Idol’s” best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent discovery, and, best of all, making dreams come true.”

It’s set to be a busy year for Seacrest, as he will apparently continue to co-host and executive produce ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ from New York in addition to hosting and executive producing his iHeartRadio-syndicated morning radio show ‘On Air With Ryan Seacrest’ from Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of ‘American Idol’ with Ryan at the helm,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said. “So much of ‘American Idol’s’ overwhelming success can be attributed to Ryan, whose larger-than-life personality and laudable dedication to creating quality entertainment has made him a true master of his craft. His talent is limitless, and I can’t think of a more appropriate person to honour the ‘Idol’ legacy as it takes on new life than the man who has been there through it all.”

Live auditions for the ABC incarnation of ‘American Idol’ start in August this year, with the show itself to return in early 2018.

