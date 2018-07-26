The idea of a 'Home Alone' re-boot is enough to make anybody cringe; some things ought to just stay in the 90s. On the other hand, a parody remake produced by Ryan Reynolds about a stoner who finds himself targeted by burglars when he's home alone with nothing but marijuana as company sounds pretty amazing.

Ryan Reynolds at 'Deadpool 2' photocall

In fairness, Macaulay Culkin has actually turned into the perfect actor for this kind of reboot, but we're sure producers will choose the right person for the job even if he doesn't become involved again. 'Stoned Alone' essentially follows the same plot as the 'Home Alone' series, but instead of a 10-year-old boy being forced to defend his home from thieves, it's a 20-something stoner.

The stoner in question finds himself 'home alone' after missing the plane that would have taking him on a ski trip over the holidays. Much like when Kevin in 1990's 'Home Alone' was accidentally left behind by his parents when they rushed off to Paris for Christmas. Bored and with no friends around, the only thing he can do is make the best of a bad situation by getting extremely high.

Of course, getting high on one's own is a recipe for anxiety and paranoia, and soon he begins to suspected that there are intruders in his home. Sure enough, he hasn't imagined it, and he decides that the best way to deal with the burglars is to fight back - in ever more creative ways.

We're imagining it going down true Kevin McCallister style, with booby traps galore. But the kind of traps that only stoners would think of. 'Stoned Alone' is being directed by the award-winning Augustine Frizzell of 'Never Goin' Back' fame, while writing the screenplay are Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. They also wrote the animated comedy series 'Gentlemen Lobsters', and 'The Package' which is set to be released in August.

More: Ryan Reynolds wants to explore Deadpool's sexuality

Meanwhile, it's just one of several forthcoming production roles for Ryan Reynolds. Having worked on 'Deadpool 2' most recently, his next projects are Drew Goddard's 'X-Force' in which he'll reprise his Deadpool character and a remake of board-game based movie 'Clue', in which he'll also star.