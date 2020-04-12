Ryan Reynolds joked Deborra-lee Furness should ''hang in there'' as the actress and her husband Hugh Jackman marked their 24th anniversary.
The 'Deadpool' actor poked fun and his pals' long marriage as Hugh posted a sweet tribute to his ''Debs'', who he said he loves with ''every fibre of his soul''.
Hugh shared a gushing post that read: ''These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fibre of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24 (sic)''
To which Ryan commented underneath: ''Hang in there, Deb.''
Ryan and Hugh have had a long tongue-in-cheek fake feud, with Ryan recently branding Hugh - who was born in Sydney - a ''fraud'' and not even Australian.
He teased: ''He's just an evil person. You guys have all been duped ... You think he is this benevolent ambassador from your country, people don't realise he is from Winnipeg, Canada ... The Truth makes your eyes water. Hugh Jackman is a fraud.''
The two pals frequently take playful digs at each other in interviews and on social media, and Ryan's latest comments come after the 'Greatest Showman' star mocked him while congratulating John Legend on being named People's Sexist Man Alive.
Hugh - who won the accolade in 2008, two years before the 'Deadpool' star - warned the 43-year-old singer he needed to ''fall in with the right crowd'' now he has joined the ''very, very prestigious'' group to have been given the title and couldn't resist taking a swipe at his friend as he did so.
Hugh shared a video on Instagram of himself and Ryan looking at the 2008 Sexiest Man Alive cover and captioned the clip: ''Dear John. Massive congrats on joining this very very prestigious group. 99% of the time, People Magazine gets it right. Such as Blake, DJ, etc ... But a word of caution. There is the 1%. Exhibit A. It's important that you fall in with the right crowd. Enjoy your reign. Love Hugh. (sic)''
