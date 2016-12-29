Sorry, Deadpool fans – it looks as if recent reports that Ryan Reynolds’ masked anti-hero will not be making an appearance in the forthcoming movie Logan after all, with the actor himself taking to Twitter to squash the rumours.

On Wednesday (December 28th), a report by movie website The Wrap suggested that Reynolds had donned his mask to shoot a scene for the new film, which is due out in March 2017.

However, the Canadian actor responded to a fan who asked him directly on Twitter whether the rumours were true. “Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission,” he wrote, referring to the movie’s star Hugh Jackman’s prisoner number when he played Jean Valjean in the movie version of Les Miserables.

Logan director James Mangold also weighed in to deal with the rumours, tweeting: “For everyone freaking out, @TheWrap is dealing in fake news. Chill.” Jackman, reprising his role as Wolverine for what is believed to be the final time after playing the character for 17 years, simply wrote: “What they said”.

Then again, the rumours initially gained traction and credibility because Reynolds himself has said in the recent past that he’d very much like to do a movie that featured both Deadpool and Wolverine.

“I want Deadpool and Wolverine in a movie together,” the 40 year old actor told Entertainment Weekly. “What we're gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I'm going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line. Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings. Part of the reason I want to do a Deadpool / Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire but I genuinely love the guy.”

Reynolds has, of course, played a rather less memorable version of Deadpool alongside Jackman already, in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

