Ryan Reynolds thinks that Deadpool's pansexuality is something that should continue to be explored in his Marvel movie universe.
Ryan Reynolds is certainly one of the most open and approachable actors to come from Marvel's slate of movies, which of course made him the perfect pick to take on the role of Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool on the big screen. Playing the Merc with the Mouth, Reynolds has impressed millions of fans across the globe with his quick wit both in character and off screen, but the star did take a few moments to get serious during the 'Deadpool 2' panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.
Ryan Reynolds hopes Deadpool's pansexuality continues to be a part of his movies
Asked about LGBTQ+ representation and what he thinks the future of that should be within his movie universe, Reynolds replied: "I certainly think that this universe... needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways. The great thing about 'Deadpool' is that we're allowed to do things that other superhero movies don't necessarily do. It's something that I'd love to see more of, certainly through Wade, certainly through this universe because it's something that we're building out more."
Reynolds is correct in his comments that Wilson's sexuality is already something that has been touched upon in the two 'Deadpool' movies to-date. The first film saw him flirting with a pizza delivery boy, whilst the second saw him cop a feel of Colossus' butt in a particularly awkward scene.
What writers will have to do now in continuing to showcase Wilson's pansexuality on the big screen however, is ensure that don't turn the representation into a constant joke. That won't hit the right notes with those who feel they can relate to the character at home, so it's going to be a bit of a balancing act for those working behind-the-scenes.
More: Ryan Reynolds Officially Credited As Co-Writer On 'Deadpool 2'
We'll bring you more news surrounding 'Deadpool' and other Marvel movies as and when we get it.
