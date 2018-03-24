Ryan Reynolds isn't just playing the titular character in 'Deadpool 2', but has had a hand in co-writing the film.
The long-awaited 'Deadpool' sequel is now just a couple of months away, and recent reports claim that the film has gotten near-perfect scores from early screenings. Despite that, a slew of reshoots were scheduled, but now it would seem the bulk of production has been completed. Now, we're getting more information surrounding not only the plot, but the behind-the-scenes goings-on. It's even been revealed this week that leading actor Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular anti-hero, has been credited as a co-writer on the film.
Ryan Reynolds stars as Deadpool in the upcoming sequel, as well as producing and co-writing
Sitting alongside Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Reynolds looks to have had a huge influence on just where the story will be going when the 'Merc with a Mouth' returns to the big screen. Judging by some of his interactions with fans and trolls on social media, his dry sense of wit and humour should prove to be a hit with audiences.
Reynolds is of course already a producer on the movie, so to also now see him as a co-writer is big news. It's his first time being credited as a writer on a movie, and we imagine that it'll be just the start of his career bringing screenplays to theatres across the globe.
The actor is known to have improvised with many of his lines when tackling Deadpool, so to now see him get the credit he deserves is a great thing. With such a great team around him, including director David Leitch, and co-stars including newcomer Zazie Beetz as Domino and Josh Brolin as Cable, 'Deadpool 2' could prove to be one of the most compelling superhero movies of the year. Just remember that it's not one for the kids! They should stick to this April's 'Avengers' release, 'Infinity War'...
'Deadpool 2' is set to come to cinemas across the UK on May 16, 2018.
