Ryan Reynolds and the rest of the cast and crew of 'Deadpool 2' were left shocked and horrified after a stunt woman died while performing a dangerous motorcycle stunt in Canada this week, despite the hours of rehearsal time that was put into the scene.

The female rider was doing some kind of jump on a Ducati motorcycle in Vancouver yesterday (August 14th 2017) as part of a stunt routine during the filming of Marvel's 'Deadpool 2'. Unfortunately, she loast control of the bike and it ended up crashing through the window of a Shaw Tower ground-floor office near Jack Poole Plaza.

She was immediately taken to hospital but police confirmed that she died of her injuries and an investigation is currently underway. Star Ryan Reynolds Tweeted about the tragic news to his followers later in the day.

'Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool', he wrote. 'We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated... but recognise nothing can compare to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment.'

Deadline revealed the supposed identity of the stuntwoman as Joi 'SJ' Harris; the first black female pro road racer who was doing her very first film. A source told the publication that she had rehearsed the stunt for 'two full days' and was not wearing a helmet as she was acting as a body double for Zazie Beetz's character Domino, who did not wear one. Production for the film has, for now, ceased and it is unknown when filming will resume.

'We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning', a spokesperson for 20th Century Fox told TMZ. 'Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.'

Joi's death comes just over a month after another stunt performer named John Bernecker was killed on the set of 'The Walking Dead' after falling 22 feet from a balcony onto a concrete floor.