Days after Ryan Reynolds introduced his two infant daughters to the world when he brought the family to his Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling earlier this week, it’s been rumoured that he and wife Blake Lively have named the newest little one Ines.

The couple are very guarded about details of their family life, but Us Weekly reported on Wednesday (December 21st) that their youngest daughter, whom they welcomed back in October, is called Ines. Reps for the couple have not yet confirmed this, however.

A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@ryanreynoldsnet) on Dec 15, 2016 at 3:25pm PST

The family’s first public outing, back on December 15th when Reynolds received the Walk of Fame star, caused quite a stir, particularly as Reynolds’ two year old daughter James did a spectacular job of stealing the limelight from him.

In a separate interview with Extra TV, the 40 year old Deadpool star explained that the ceremony was a once-in-a-lifetime moment to share with his family.

“This is one of the rare occasions when we thought we got to bring the whole clan,” Reynolds said. “I’d regret it in 20 years if I didn’t.”

He also remarked on the adorable moment during the afternoon when James took away his microphone and walked off to the crowd with it.

“It’s not the first time she’s snatched a mic out of someone’s hands! When she’s 20, she can happily do whatever she wants. 30 — I’m gonna up that to 30.”

At the unveiling on Hollywood Boulevard, he paid tribute to his 29 year old wife.

“I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me,” Reynolds said, touchingly. “You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me — second only to this star… You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential.”

