Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield were the talk of the Golden Globes on Sunday night, after they shared a kiss as Ryan Gosling was named Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.

Gosling beat Reynolds to the award and the Deadpool star consoled himself by smooching Garfield, who also left the awards empty handed after losing out on Best Performance in a Motion Picture Drama to Casey Affleck.

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissed after Gosling won their #GoldenGlobes category pic.twitter.com/IjjTk6Vrs2 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

Reynolds and Garfield’s kiss was captured on camera as Gosling made his way to the stage, pulling the attention from the La La Land actor’s win. Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively could be seen sitting next to Reynolds and laughing as her husband locked lips with the Spiderman star.

Backstage at the awards Entertainment Tonight showed the moment to Gosling and his La La Land co-star Emma Stone, who also happens to be Garfield’s ex-girlfriend.

Emma Stone couldn't believe Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds locked lips at the #GoldenGlobes! https://t.co/E12X2lYn1d pic.twitter.com/zNzdumKftc — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 9, 2017

When host Kevin Frazier showed Stone the clip the actress laughed and said, "That's hilarious." While Gosling added, “I'm happy for them, honestly. Good for them.”

At Sunday night’s awards La La Land took home a staggering seven gongs, the most of any film in the awards' history. The film won in each category for which it was nominated, including Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Gosling, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Stone and Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.