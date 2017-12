While this year has been an interesting one in the world of movies and of course in the wider entertainment business, we're now looking ahead to all of the exciting big screen releases that are to come in 2018. There are a whole array of different films stomping onto cinema screens, with new superhero romps rearing their heads as well as forays into new universes and another 'Star Wars' adventure.

Here are our 8 most anticipated movies of 2018:

1. 'Black Panther' (Released February 9)

Chadwick Boseman leads upcoming MCU flick 'Black Panther'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to expand next year, with the addition of T'Challa, aka the superhero Black Panther. Played by Chadwick Boseman, this movie will serve as the first ever of its genre to feature a lead character of colour, making it an important stamp on the history of filmmaking.

T'Challa will here deal with the ramifications of the death of his father, who leaves him the throne to his home of Wakanda; one of the most technologically advanced nations in the world. Of course, there are those who would rather seek out power for themselves, so it's not going to be an easy transition for the young hero.

2. 'Ready Player One' (Released March 30)

Based on the book of the same name by Ernest Cline, it's going to be very interesting to see just how the film's director Steven Spielberg brings the expansive and jaw-dropping adventure to the big screen. Primarily set in a virtual reality world where the possibilities for players are endless, things quickly get dangerous in a movie that will either capture the imaginations of millions around the globe, or flop completely. We're hoping for the former, as the novel really is something special.

3. 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Released April 27)

The team reassembles with some new faces in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Another Marvel adventure here, as Marvel Studios bring together their biggest roster of heroes and villains we've ever seen in live-action. Thanos has been brooding over the MCU for some time, thinking up the best way to get his hands on the Infinity Stones to complete his powerful Infinity Gauntlet, so it's up to the Avengers and their friends to stop him in his tracks and bring him down before he can bring ultimate destruction to the planet and beyond. This looks set to be the most exhilarating 'Avengers' adventure yet.

4. 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (Released May 25)

This upcoming addition to the 'Star Wars' franchise will bring a Western twist to proceedings, as we go deeper into the past of Han Solo (originally played by Harrison Ford, but played here by Alden Ehrenreich) and find out exactly what made the character tick in his earlier days. Starring the likes of Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Thandie Newton, 'Solo' looks set to be one of the most talent-packed movies of 2018, and we cannot wait to see what directors Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Ron Howard have done with the story.

5. 'Deadpool 2' (Released June 1)

Ryan Reynolds returns to the titular role in 'Deadpool 2'

Ryan Reynolds did a brilliant job of bringing the mercenary with the mouth to life in the original 'Deadpool' film, so the anticipation surrounding the movie's sequel has been at a high for quite some time. Bringing the likes of Josh Brolin in as Cable and Zazie Beetz in as Domino, the flick will likely be another hilarious, action-packed twist on what the superhero genre is usually all about. Breaking the fourth wall has never been so much fun.

6. 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (Released June 7)

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

Don't worry, they're not opening yet another park with the inevitable happening in 'Fallen Kingdom'! Instead, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's characters will be returning to 'Jurassic World', after they discover a volcano on the island is about to erupt and wipe out all of the surviving dinosaurs that have now made the island their home. Hoping to relocate the dinos in a simple rescue mission, the volcano of course erupts just as they hit the island! There are even hints in a new synopsis of a conspiracy theory being uncovered by the pair, so we can't wait to see how this one shakes out!

7. 'The Incredibles 2' (Released June 15)

Baby Jack-Jack's powers are growing in 'Incredibles 2'

The time has (almost) finally arrived for the Parr family to make their return, with 'The Incredibles 2' picking right up where we left off at the cliffhanger ending of the original Disney/Pixar release. Not much is known about the overriding plot of the movie, but there is said to be the inclusion of up to 25 new heroes, as well as the brilliant Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener joining the talented roster of voice actors involved.

8. 'Aquaman' (Released December 21)

Jason Momoa as Aquaman in this year's 'Justice League'

Though Warner Bros. haven't quite seen the box office success they expected with their most recent release 'Justice League', they're ploughing ahead with the planned additions to the unofficially-titled DC Extended Universe, and one of the most exciting that's set for release this time next year is 'Aquaman'. Jason Momoa will return to the titular role as Arthur Curry; a man who can will the creatures of the ocean to do his bidding, whilst also providing service to those in Atlantis as a formidable warrior. This one's expected to be the complete origin story for the hero, and that's something a lot of casual comic book and superhero fans may not know very much about!