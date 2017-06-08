American Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his fiancée have announced the arrival of the first child, a baby boy.

The 12-time Olympic medallist and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ performer and his partner, Kayla Rae Reid, welcomed their son Caiden Zane into the world on Thursday (June 8th).

“Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:46 a.m. when Caiden Zane Lochte was born,” the new dad wrote on Instagram soon afterwards about the arrival of his son, who was born weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 22 inches long. “Can’t stop crying from tears of joy. Dream come true!”

A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

The couple announced their news back in December via an appropriate underwater photograph of Lochte, 32, kissing Kayla’s baby belly. “My Christmas gift came early this year, can’t wait for next year,” hecaptioned his Insta post. “Best news I’ve ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017.”

More: Ryan Lochte gets engaged to girlfriend Kayla Rae Reid

“One of my biggest fears in life is not being a good dad,” Lochte told People magazine in January about his impending new fatherhood duties. “I want to be able to be there every step of the way and teach them all of the things I’ve learned through my career and my life and be there for them and be that loving caring father.”

This marks a significantly better piece of news than Lochte has enjoyed over the last year. In August 2016, he was the focus of an international PR disaster when he falsely claimed that he and three other U.S. swimmers had been pulled over and robbed by armed robbers with police badges while in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the Olympic Games in the South American country.

While competing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ later that year, his performance was ambushed on live television by protestors regarding the incident.

More: Ryan Lochte reveals he nearly quit ‘Dancing With the Stars’ over protest incident