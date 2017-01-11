'La La Land' broke records this year by winning a total of seven Golden Globes out of seven nominations, which is the most a movie has ever won. It's well deserved too, being one of the most impressive films of 2016 and an extremely relevent one for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in 'La La Land'

It's their third movie together after 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' and 'Gangster Squad', and if you ever wondered where the title comes from, it's both a reference to Los Angeles (LA) and the city's capacity to draw dreamers to its heart. Emma Stone herself was one of those dreamers at the age of 15.

It was actually Emma Watson and Miles Teller who were the first choices to play Mia and Sebastian in the movie, though the former couldn't do it because of scheduling conflicts with 'Beauty and the Beast'. Coincidentally, Ryan Gosling couldn't do 'Beauty and the Beast' because he was working on 'La La Land'. Miles, however, was available for the project, but was dropped at the last minute when the director decided he wasn't right for the role. Unfortunately, that relationship didn't end on the best of terms either.

Watch the trailer for 'La La Land' here:

'I probably just won't say anything about anything he said in the interview', director Damien Chazelle said in an interview with Uproxx. 'Except what I will say is that the casting of this movie during the six years it took to get made went through lots of permutations, and it's true there was a moment where Emma Watson and Miles Teller were doing it. And neither of those casting things wound up lasting or working out.'

The project probably would have been less work for Miles, who is a naturally talented musician. He showed off his impressive drumming skills in 2014's 'Whiplash', and would've got chance to display his other passion, piano, had he been chosen to continue on with 'La La Land'. Instead, Ryan Gosling was forced to learn the instrument practically overnight. Well, three months to be exact.

'Ryan was very game to take on what was an insane challenge', Chazelle said. 'We were not going to chop it up, we were going to film long takes to prove that it was him, in fact, playing.' Ryan had to copy pianist Randy Kerber's interpretation of Justin Hurwitz's composition. Similarly, John Legend had to learn to play guitar for his role as Keith, and while he is an accomplished pianist himself, he was impressed with how quickling Ryan learned his instrument.