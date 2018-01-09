The Marvel Cinematic Universe is without a doubt one of the most celebrated film universes in existence, with a whole slew of successful movies making their way to the big screen over the past few years, and plenty more potential successes right around the corner. One of those is 'Black Panther', which will allow the titular character to take the spotlight, also marking the first time a person of colour has led a superhero movie.

Ryan Coogler serves as director on 'Black Panther'

Chadwick Boseman is the man taking on the superhero role of Black Panther, aka T'Challa, and looks to be becoming a huge part of the MCU moving forward. In this film however, the focus will be on his home of Wakanda - one of the most technologically advanced nations on the planet - and the struggle he faces when his father dies and he's supposed to be ascend to the throne. Facing many adversaries who would rather the power go elsewhere, T'Challa must ensure his home remains a place of joy, rather than fear and chaos.

With so many superhero films out there, there's always the possibility that new releases could fall to the wayside due to something that's been hailed as "superhero fatigue". Fortunately, it doesn't look like 'Black Panther' will be a movie to do that, if director Ryan Coogler's latest comments are to be believed.

Chadwick Boseman takes on the role of T'Challa aka Black Panther in the MCU

Speaking recently with Fandango, the filmmaker explained: "There have been a lot of superhero movies made. As a comic book and superhero film fan myself, I feel like we’ve seen a lot at this point. I think that the cultural element of [Black Panther] — and how cultural specificity takes such a big role in the film – that’s what makes it quite unique. I’m excited to see more [superhero movies], but there hasn’t really been a film about a character like T’Challa before. Hopefully we can pull it off, but it has the potential to be something that’s really unique in a lot of different ways. I think that you can’t ignore the idea of representation and also the excitement around Marvel Studios and the work that they’ve been able to pull off when telling original and unique stories. I think that folks are excited to see what the studio is able to cook up."

Already reinventing their usual formula with the release of such films as 'Thor: Ragnarok', the MCU is going through some evolutionary times, and movies such as 'Black Panther' will be essential in ensuring that the universe is one that survives through the next few years. We can't wait to see the direction in which the movie takes everything.

More: Chadwick Boseman Teases "Advanced Nation" Of Wakanda In 'Black Panther'

'Black Panther' hits cinemas across the UK on February 12, 2018.