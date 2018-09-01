It's hard to believe that it's 2018 and Hollywood still occasionally struggles to produce culturally diverse films to represent people of all backgrounds. On the other hand, the last decade - and in particular the last half decade - has seen a rise in movies important for socio-political development.

Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman

Here are just a few of our all time favourites from the last five years:

1. Black Panther - It was a groundbreaking moment for diversity was when Marvel unveiled this glittering celebration of African culture starring such incredible black actors as Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker. Directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler, it has been championed as a culturally signigicant piece of cinema that goes to lengths to challenge stereotypes.

2. Moonlight - Following the life of a black man from childhood to adolescence to adulthood, and dealing with issues such as parenthood, drugs, sexual identity and bullying, this indeed deserved the three Academy Awards it landed - including Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Mahershala Ali. A relevent and emotional story delivered beautifully by director Barry Jenkins.

3. Hidden Figures - While it might feel like another case of white people telling black people's stories, this true account of the work of three black female mathematicians (played by Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae) is hugely important in the fact that it educates in the parts of history in which the success of women - especially black women - have been conveniently overlooked. A triumph from Theodore Melfi.

4. Tangerine - One of the most underrated indie flicks of the last five years, this is all about the marginalisation of trans women of colour starring genuine trans actresses Kitana Kiki Rodriguez and Mya Taylor as down-on-their-luck sex workers. Not only is the accuracy in the depiction of the life of black trans woman impressive, but it was also shot in its entirety on an iPhone.

5. Beasts of No Nation - Idris Elba and Abraham Attah star in this gritty tale of child soldiers in a war-torn developing country. Based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Uzodinma Iweala, it's a work of fiction rootly firmly and disturbingly in reality, because the truth of it is, this is always happening outside of the Western bubble we live in.

6. Get Out - A satirical horror that explores one of the most politically-charged ideas that faces the world today. White people are essentially killing black people so that they can takeover their bodies which they deem athletically superior. 'Positive racism' at its finest, and fantastically told by Jordan Peele with Daniel Kaluuya in an unforgettable lead role.

7. Fruitvale Station - The tragic true story of the shooting of Oscar Grant III by cops on New Year's Eve back in 2008 and another piece of Ryan Coogler genius. This was Michael B. Jordan's first major film role, and an important one at that. More significance lies in the fact that this is just one example of the fear in which working-class black people live where police are concerned.

8. Selma - Yet another exploration of black history, and probably one of the most significant moments of all. Directed by the indomitable Ava DuVernay and starring David Oyelowo, Common, Carmen Ejogo, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Oprah Winfrey, 'Selma' follows Martin Luther King Jr. in the 60s, where he stands against the Ku Klux Klan and segregation with a peaceful march that - perhaps predictably - ends in bloodshed at the hands of racist authorities.